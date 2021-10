The City of Kewanee has announced that City offices will be closed on Monday, October 11th…. “The City of Kewanee offices and the Transfer Station will be closed on Monday 10/11/21 in observance of Columbus Day. There will be no landscape pickup for the week. There are no other changes to the regular trash or recycling pickup schedules.

