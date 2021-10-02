CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanderson, FL

Taylor Moore delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the third at the Sanderson Farms Championship

 8 days ago

In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Taylor Moore hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Moore finished his day tied for 22nd at 12 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.

www.pgatour.com

PGA Tour

Taylor Moore rebounds from poor front in second round of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Taylor Moore hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Moore finished his day tied for 42nd at 6 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
PGA Tour

Monday Qualifiers: Shriners Children's Open

Three rookies fresh off the Korn Ferry Tour, and one former amateur star who hasn’t competed in an official event in three years, were the four Monday qualifiers for this week’s Shriners Children’s Open. Jared Wolfe was Monday’s medalist by coming within one bad break of breaking 60. He was...
PGA Tour

Power Rankings: Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS

The much-anticipated Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS is this week in Jacksonville, Florida, at Timuquana Country Club. It’s just a boat ride away from where Jim and Tabitha Furyk, the tournament co-hots, live. There are two regular season events remaining and five total events to go in the 2020-2021 super season.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Golf, FL
Sanderson, FL
PGA Tour

Matthew NeSmith makes most of Birdies Fore Love win

For Matthew NeSmith, it all started with a fire truck. He and his teammates on the University of South Carolina golf team would raise money for Curing Kids Cancer each year by pulling 14,000 pounds of steel and ladders and hoses across a finish line about 15 feet away. The...
PGA Tour

Jim Furyk ready for busy week as host, player

Jim Furyk will welcome one of the best fields in the history of PGA TOUR Champions. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) Jim Furyk will never be confused with a hype man. But he’s pretty excited about the inaugural Constellation Furyk and Friends PGA TOUR Champions event, to be held at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, Florida.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
PGA Tour

PGA TOUR and PointsBet extend Official Betting Operator relationship

Today, the PGA TOUR and PointsBet, a premier global online gaming operator, announced a three-year extension of their multi-year content and marketing relationship designating PointsBet an Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR. As part of the expanded relationship, PointsBet's live betting odds integrations will be featured on PGA TOUR...
Seth Green
Taylor Moore
PGA Tour

Tiger Woods' first win by the numbers

This week marks the 25-year anniversary of Tiger Woods’ first PGA TOUR victory, a playoff win over Davis Love III at the Las Vegas Invitational – now known as the Shriners Children’s Open. Of his 82 PGA TOUR titles, Woods’ breakthrough victory in the desert has some anomalies about it....
PGA Tour

Rookie report: Young shines at Sanderson; Buckley thrills local fans

Wake Forest alum Cameron Young finished runner-up at the Sanderson Farms Championship in his second PGA TOUR start as a member. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Monday qualifiers should soon be a thing of the past for Cameron Young. The 24-year-old from Scarborough, New York, who did not even have Korn Ferry...
PGA Tour

After win over Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler returns at Shriners

Scottie Scheffler looks to continue his good form at the Shriners Children's Open. (Rob Carr/Getty Images) The 43rd Ryder Cup seemed to be securely in the grasp of the U.S. team as the Sunday Singles session began less than two weeks ago at Whistling Straits. The U.S. led by six points, 11-5, and in the storied history of the matches, no team ever had closed a gap that wide. But hey, it’s the Ryder Cup, and crazy things can happen. Twelve points were at stake. You never know.
PGA Tour

Sung Kang shoots 61 for two-shot lead at Shriners Children's Open

LAS VEGAS — Sung Kang found the missing piece to his game and put everything together Thursday in the Shriners Children's Open for a 10-under 61 that gave him a two-shot lead after the first round. Kang already had nine birdies against one bogey when he hit 7-wood from a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
PGA Tour

Sahith Theegala has quick success with new driver

Sahith Theegala earned a spot in this week's Shriners Children's Open after a top-10 finish in Mississippi. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR) Sahith Theegala is the latest player to make a quick transition from the college game to the PGA TOUR. He was college golf’s consensus player of the year in 2020,...
PGA Tour

Jim Furyk discusses his new event, successful career in Q&A

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jim Furyk is hosting his first PGA TOUR Champions event at this week’s Constellation Energy FURYK & FRIENDS. He compared his hosting duties with competing in a major championship because of the excitement and nerves he felt when he woke up Monday. “I think it will be...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
PGA Tour

Brooks Koepka quiet on The Match, but praises DeChambeau's drives

Brooks Koepka is playing for the sixth time at Shriners Children's Open, and will play next week at THE CJ CUP @ Summit. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR) Brooks Koepka did not have many details to share regarding his upcoming post-Thanksgiving showdown with long-hitting Bryson DeChambeau – the newest addition to Capital One’s The Match series that will air Nov. 26 on TNT. Asked when conversations for such a mano-a-mano television event even began, Koepka smiled and answered, “You can ask Bryson.”
PGA Tour

Davis Riley comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Davis Riley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Riley finished his day tied for 57th at 5 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
PGA Tour

Kevin Streelman putts well in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Kevin Streelman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streelman finished his day tied for 57th at 5 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
PGA Tour

Joseph Bramlett shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Joseph Bramlett and Seth, a Shriners Children's Patient Ambassador, share similar journeys in overcoming significant back issues. At the Shriners Children's Open they meet to reflect on their stories together and exchange a couple swing tips. In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Joseph Bramlett hit 6 of...
GOLF

