Taylor Moore delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the third at the Sanderson Farms Championship
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Taylor Moore hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Moore finished his day tied for 22nd at 12 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.www.pgatour.com
