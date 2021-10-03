Odyssey G9 vs. Odyssey Neo G9: Which is the Better Console Gaming Monitor?

Now that more outdoor entertainment options are becoming more available, competition is rising in the video gaming industry to maintain their user base. Prominent video game developers Electronic Arts (EA) and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) are well-positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds. But which of these stocks is a better buy now?. Electronic Arts Inc . (NASDAQ:EA) and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) are two established players in the video gaming industry. EA develops, publishes, and distributes branded interactive entertainment software across various genres for video game consoles, PCs, handheld game players, and cellular handsets worldwide. It also provides online game-related services. TTWO develops, publishes, and distributes interactive entertainment software games and consoles worldwide. It provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.
