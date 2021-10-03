CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Best wall mounts for Hisense U800GR

By Kevin Chen
seekingtech.com
 8 days ago

The Hisense ULED 8K Premium Quantum Dot QLED Series Roku Smart TV came out in 2021. If you are planning to mount this 75-inch television (which has a model number of 75U800GR) on a wall, then you can take a look at this buyer’s guide at Seeking Tech to find the best options.

seekingtech.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Hisense’s 55-inch 4K QLED TV is cheaper than ever

Hisense’s U6G QLED TV in the 55-inch size is discounted at Amazon and Best Buy today. Normally $649.99, you can pick it up from either Best Buy or Amazon for just $520. Its quantum dot LED-backlit display should offer better contrast and color accuracy than the many low-end models available around the $400-$500 price range. It has Google Assistant built in, too, along with support for a bevy of streaming apps, including YouTube, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and more. It has four HDMI ports and a native refresh rate of 60Hz.
ELECTRONICS
techeblog.com

Amazon Echo Show 15 Can be Mounted on Walls or Placed on a Counter, Powered by AZ2 Neural Edge Processor

Amazon Echo Show 15 is a device that can be mounted on a wall or simply stand upright on a counter / desk. Featuring a 15.6-inch (1080p) Full HD display the next-generation Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge processor, a revamped home screen with more customization options, visual ID personalization, and all-new Alexa experiences. With visual ID, Alexa can automatically recognize users and personalize their on-screen information on Echo Show 15. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Amazon Echo Show 15 smart display is essentially a wall-mounted smart picture frame

Hang the Amazon Echo Show 15 smart display on your wall and have access to everything right where you want it. Using the next-generation Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge processor, this smart home gadget boasts a quad-core scalable architecture. Impressively, this makes it capable of a ton more operations per second than the previous generation. Moreover, it can process speech recognition on device and can also process computer vision workloads at the same time. Furthermore, it recognizes a person enrolled in a new feature: visual ID. Supporting 1080p video streaming, this device acts as your kitchen TV, letting you watch the news or shows and movies through streaming services. Another cool feature is that you can ask Alexa to show the Photo Frame. Then, it’ll display family pictures or art to become part of your decor. Finally, use Alexa widgets for your calendar, sticky notes, smart devices, and live camera feeds.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roku Tv#The Wall#Roku Smart Tv#Seeking Tech#Vesa Mount Pattern#U800gr#Pipishell#Blue Stone#Hisense 8k Tv
yankodesign.com

These Minimalist baton-shaped lamps come with magnetic wall mounts – like a modern reinterpretation of medieval torches

It was pretty common in medieval castles to have rooms and hallways with built-in torch sconces – wall-mounted metal holders designed for you to put your burning torch in, so it would light up the room or hallway. In its essence, the torch was like a portable lamp that also worked as an area light when docked into the torch holder. Gingko’s Smart Baton Light builds on that medieval interaction, giving it an incredibly modern, minimalist design refresh!
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Connected Wall-Mounted Fans

The Haxson Smart AirFan is a truly all-in-one appliance for placement in the modern home to keep inhabitants feeling comfortable and connected at all times. The unit is optimized for placement above the head of a bed but is suitable for being used anywhere throughout the home and will go to work providing heat relief in the summer months along with heat in the winter. The unit also functions as an air purifier, an alarm clock, a Bluetooth speaker, an voice assistant with connectivity to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant and more.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Amazon
gizmochina.com

Amazon has got a wall-mounted 15-inch Echo device & other products in the works – Report

Ahead of its September 28 scheduled event, Amazon may be lining up a few innovative devices for release. Among the products in the lineup are a new soundbar and new Echo Auto devices. The company is also currently working on several innovative offerings including a wall-mounted Echo that has a 15-inch display. The September 28 hardware event was mentioned in some online channels including Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

The best Hisense TVs you can buy in 2021

You may have heard of the Hisense TV brand and wondered what all the fuss was about. With respectable specifications paired with aggressively competitive pricing, it's easy to think Hisense TVs are a little too good to be true when lined up with the more expensive competition. Thankfully, there's a bit more to Hisense than that.
ELECTRONICS
windowscentral.com

Binge your favorite shows and save $55 on a Hisense 75-inch 4K Android TV today only

Time for a new TV? You can get the Hisense U6G 75-inch 4K Android TV on sale for $994.99 today. This is one of Best Buy's deals of the day, and it has also been price matched by Amazon. This is the lowest price on the 75-inch TV from either retailer. Its street price is around $1,050 on Amazon and at other retailers like Walmart; however, it can jump as high as $1,200.
ELECTRONICS
InsideHook

Deal: Save $300 on This Well-Liked Hisense 70″ TV

With all the fall TV premieres and sportsball kicking into gear, you might realize that you don’t want to watch everything on your phone, tablet or laptop. So if you’re gonna buy a new flatscreen, go big and go big on sales: For example, this Best Buy sale on a Hisense 70″ screen might be the best deal we’ve seen this season.
ELECTRONICS
yourchoiceway.com

Hisense HV651D60UK Review

The Hisense HV651D60UK is an affordable fully-integrated dishwasher with an auto-opening door that aids drying. For the price, the HV651D60UK is great value. It washes well, offers lots of space and does a pretty good job of drying, too. Price When Reviewed. £299. Hisense is perhaps best-known for its TVs,...
ELECTRONICS
seekingtech.com

Best compatible microSD cards for Nintendo Switch OLED

The Switch OLED is a new premium model of the Nintendo Switch. If you are looking for the best compatible microSD cards to use with this new console, then you can check out this buyer’s guide at Seeking Tech. How much internal storage memory does the Nintendo Switch OLED comes...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Hisense A6G 4K HDR TV (55A6G) review

The Hisense A6G is pretty admirable in a number of ways, but once you notice its shortcomings they’re hard to ignore. With the A6G series, Hisense has done that classically ‘Hisense’ thing of delivering a big, well-specified television for really not very much money at all. HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR? Some HDMI 2.1 action and eARC? Voice control and a half-decent smart TV interface? At this price, Hisense, you are spoiling us.
ELECTRONICS
whathifi.com

Hisense 43A6GTUK review

While a couple of picture niggles prevent the 43A6GTUK from completely escaping its budget chains, it’s still good value. The Hisense 43A6GTUK is a 43-inch 4K HDR TV that costs £329 / $310. And nope, that’s not a typo. It really does cost just £329 / $310. And that’s despite, remarkably, supporting features such as Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos sound, and even 120Hz gaming.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

We’re Calling It: This is the Best 65-Inch TV Under $500 in 2021

Here at SPY, we’ve put a lot of time into reviewing the best TVs. From breaking out a ruler and ranking the thinnest TVs for sale in 2021 to reviewing the best 4K TVs, QLED TVs, 65-inch TVs and OLED TVs. One of our writers even turned a garden hose on the Furrion Aurora outdoor TV, just to make sure it was as weatherproof as advertised. If you can’t tell, we love TV. And lately we’ve spent even more time than usual glued to our flat-screens. For our money, SPY editors are unanimous that the ideal TV for most people is an affordable...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy