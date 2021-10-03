Best wall mounts for Hisense U800GR

Hang the Amazon Echo Show 15 smart display on your wall and have access to everything right where you want it. Using the next-generation Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge processor, this smart home gadget boasts a quad-core scalable architecture. Impressively, this makes it capable of a ton more operations per second than the previous generation. Moreover, it can process speech recognition on device and can also process computer vision workloads at the same time. Furthermore, it recognizes a person enrolled in a new feature: visual ID. Supporting 1080p video streaming, this device acts as your kitchen TV, letting you watch the news or shows and movies through streaming services. Another cool feature is that you can ask Alexa to show the Photo Frame. Then, it’ll display family pictures or art to become part of your decor. Finally, use Alexa widgets for your calendar, sticky notes, smart devices, and live camera feeds.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO