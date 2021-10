David Shannon Grew up in Ireland and has been singing professionally for more that 25 years. David is renowned for his engaging style and charming personality. He recently released his second solo album Abhaile. David has played some of Broadway's most famous roles, including The Phantom (Phantom of the Opera), Jean Valjean (Les Miserables), Sweeney Todd (Sweeney Todd), Judas (Jesus Christ Superstar), Chris (Miss Saigon), and most recently Kevin T in the original London company of Come From Away. He was nominated for Best Actor at the Oliver's (the British version of the Tony Award) for Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Beautiful Game. David also enjoys a busy schedule performing with orchestras around the world. David Shannon will be ably supported by a fine pianist and a fine guitarist on this tour.

