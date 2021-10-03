Unvaxed workers offer a danger
The vaxed public simply does not understand the unvaxed hospital workers’ argument ["Unvaccinated are forced off job," News, Sept. 29]. For 18 months, they’ve worked in outrageous conditions during the worst pandemic of our lifetime. They’ve put their own lives in danger and withstood long, grueling hours. They’ve given hope to the hopeless and smiled at the sickest in their most fearful moments. They wear alien-looking personal protective equipment, no easy feat, as a barrier against a virus that outwits science and medical experts. In final links with patients’ families, they e-connect the dying with the living, offering the final human touch, their warm hands as patients take their final breaths. Hospital caregivers are extraordinary heroes.www.newsday.com
Comments / 0