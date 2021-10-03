Police, GBI investigate Saturday explosion in Winder neighborhood

Damage from explosion in Winder neighborhood Police and the GBI investigate Saturday explosion in Winder neighborhood.

WINDER, Ga. — Residents in a Winder neighborhood spent most of their Saturday cleaning up after an explosive device was detonated near a mailbox on Holly Drive.

Winder police said the incident happened around 3:15 a.m. and damaged multiple homes between McNeal Road and Brookview Terrace.

A viewer sent Channel 2 Action News a photo of the mailbox where the explosion occurred.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators have not said what kind of explosive device was detonated, but it was strong enough to break windows on several nearby homes.

The Winder Police Department said they called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Bomb Disposal Unit and GBI Athens Investigative Office to help them with the investigation

Police said nobody was injured when the explosion happened and they believe the incident may be related to a domestic situation.

Investigators are asking anyone in the neighborhood who has property damage to contact them so they can document it in their report.

Winder police are also asking anyone who may have information on the incident that could help lead to an arrest to call them at 770-867-2156 or the GBI Athens Office at 706-542-7901.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2021 Cox Media Group