From Washington: U.S. Surgeon General On Getting Americans Vaccinated

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden received his booster shot this week at the White House on camera following the FDA and CDC’s approval of the third dose for Americans over the age of 65, those with underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of being exposed to the virus. The President is still pleading with those Americans who still have not received their first COVID-19 shot saying, “This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” FOX News Washington Correspondent Rachel Sutherland speaks with U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy about some of the reasons people will not take the vaccine and how the administration plans to sell it to the unvaccinated.

Pepe Venezuela
7d ago

Still not taking it. Only way I'll take it is, Biden steps down, Hillary Clinton commits Seppuku on live television and Bill Gates admits he loved to hang out with Jeffrey Epstein.

Chicken Ship
7d ago

you mean Biden got his booster shot of saline solution. I wouldn't recommend the vaccine to people with dementia.

Karen Mccabe
7d ago

UNTIL my 2 wrongful termination cases get addressed and I'm PAID IN FULL I'm completely shut down 💯 after that I'm open to hearing from a Dr. about MY body and receiving vaccine 💯

