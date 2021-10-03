From Washington: U.S. Surgeon General On Getting Americans Vaccinated

President Biden received his booster shot this week at the White House on camera following the FDA and CDC’s approval of the third dose for Americans over the age of 65, those with underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of being exposed to the virus. The President is still pleading with those Americans who still have not received their first COVID-19 shot saying, “This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” FOX News Washington Correspondent Rachel Sutherland speaks with U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy about some of the reasons people will not take the vaccine and how the administration plans to sell it to the unvaccinated.