Stanford downs No. 3 Oregon in overtime

STANFORD, Calif. – Tanner McKee threw a touchdown pass on an untimed down at the end of regulation to tie the game and another on the opening possession of overtime to lead Stanford past No. 3 Oregon, 31-24. McKee came back after leaving for a play on the final drive of regulation with an injury to tie it on a 2-yard pass to Elijah Higgins after a holding penalty by Oregon (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) in the end zone extended the game one play.