Rob Gronkowski out with cracked ribs, missing return to New England, per report
There’s a big reunion scheduled for Sunday night in Foxboro, Mass., but only one of the two guys making a notable Homecoming will be in attendance. Former Arizona Wildcats star Rob Gronkowski did not travel with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their game against the New England Patriots, per ESPN’s Jordan Schultz. And Gronk may miss more than one game after apparently suffering a pair of cracked ribs in last week’s loss at the Los Angeles Rams, per NFL.com’s Ian Rappaport:www.chatsports.com
