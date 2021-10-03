Rob Gronkowski out with cracked ribs, missing return to New England, per report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is currently without a timeline to return to practice. (Greg Auman on Twitter) Gronk missed Week 4 with the injury and appears to be in danger of missing more time. Cameron Brate emerged as a favorite target of Tom Brady in Gronk's absence, seeing six targets to O.J. Howard's one. Brate did very little with the targets, and it was Howard who saw the red zone target (and one more snap), so this situation is still in flux. Brate is the safer start if Gronkowski misses Week 5, but there is no role certainty.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO