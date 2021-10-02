Microsoft supports strong climate and clean energy provisions in US budget reconciliation and infrastructure bills and encourages Congress to take bold action

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has framed this moment as the country’s best chance to save the planet. “The nation and the world are in peril,” he said weeks ago in the New York City borough of Queens, where 11 people drowned in their basement apartments after floodwaters from Hurricane Ida devastated communities from Louisiana to New York. “And that’s not hyperbole. That is a fact. They’ve been warning us the extreme weather would get more extreme over the decade, and we’re living in it real time now.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO