How To Get On The FROW For Givenchy Spring/Summer 2022

Paris Fashion Week is in full force, and the beauty looks for its spring/summer 2022 season is delivering major hair and makeup inspiration for everyone, no matter what your aesthetic may be. For minimalists, you'll love what Victoria/Tomas sent down the runway. You're going to want to get your favorite multi-use makeup product ready. More into old Hollywood, classic glam? Scroll straight to Dior for a fun twist on your signature black liner look. If you're all about experimentation, Kenneth Ize's gilded makeup and Weinsanto's hot pink menagerie of looks are sure to thrill you just as they wowed us. And that's just a quick PFW beauty preview. Tons of gorgeousness is ahead.

RETAIL ・ 12 DAYS AGO