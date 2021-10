The Badger-Greenbush-Middle River Gators Volleyball team is certainly one of the top teams in Northwest Minnesota, and in the state, and they showed it again on Monday night as they stayed undefeated in Section play by beating the Red Lake Falls Eagles 3-0 (25-17, 25-12, 25-16) in a match played at the Robert Matzke Gym. “They beat us tonight,” said Red Lake Falls Head Coach Nicki Gullingsrud. “Hopefully by the end of the season we will have everything in order and looking sharp and we can give them a run for their money. Hopefully we see them again.”

6 DAYS AGO