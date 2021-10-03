Sen. Kyrsten Sinema slams Democratic leaders over failure to hold vote on infrastructure bill

Arizona senator Kyrsten Sinema, one of the most conservative members of the Senate’s Democratic caucus, is the subject of much consternation among her colleagues, angry at Ms Sinema for thwarting progress on President Joe Biden’s legislative plan to update America’s infrastructure and expand many social programs.The senator is one of two holdouts seen as standing in the way of the passage of a $3.5 trillion bill, set to work its way through the Senate via reconciliation, a procedural tactic requiring a bare 51-vote majority rather than the 60 needed to overcome a filibuster. The other Democratic lawmaker is West...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO