Congress & Courts

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema slams Democratic leaders over failure to hold vote on infrastructure bill

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Kyrsten Sinema slammed Democratic Party leadership for the House’s “inexcusable” failure to hold a vote on a $1 trillion bipartisan public works bill on Friday. “The failure of the U.S. House to hold a vote on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is inexcusable, and deeply disappointing for communities across our country,” Sinema (D-Ariz.) said in a statement on Saturday.

