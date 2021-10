After years of media scrutiny and speculation, Japan’s Princess Mako is set to marry her former classmate “commoner”: Kei Komuro on 26 October.The couple first met in 2012 while studying at the International Christian University in Tokyo.Following their 2017 engagement, the pair were set to wed the following year, but reports that Komuro’s mother was experiencing financial difficulties were believed to have led to the event being postponed, although the Imperial Household maintained the delay was to allow the couple to “to think about marriage more deeply” and “make sufficient preparations”.Intense media scrutiny and the couple’s decision to dispense with...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO