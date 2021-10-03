CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian White has hat trick, Vancouver beats San Jose 3-0

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brian White scored goals and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-0 on Saturday night to improve their playoff hopes.

The American striker scored in the 26th, 59th and 73rd minutes for his first career MLS hat trick. Maxime Crepeau made five saves for his third straight shutout.

Vancouver improved to 9-8-10 with seven games left.

JT Marcinkowski stopped three of six on-target shots for the Earthquakes (8-11-9).

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

