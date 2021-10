AMARILLO, Texas – The Amarillo National Center hosted round two of the GEICO AMA EnduroCross Series Saturday and Colton Haaker took the overall win, his second in a row. The Rockstar Husqvarna rider had 1-2-1 scores in the three motos. RPM KTM backed Cooper Abbott finished second overall with 3-1-3 moto finishes and FMF KTM’s Trystan Hart rounded out the overall podium with 2-5-2 moto finishes.