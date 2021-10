BROWNSBURG, Ind. – The All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 season may be all but complete, but the series still has one more weekend of action ahead. Series competitors will head to Fremont (Ohio) Speedway for the Jim and Joanne Ford Classic this Friday and Saturday. A high dollar staple on the Fremont calendar, the two-day Jim and Joanne Ford Classic will award a total winner’s share equaling $15,000 headlined with a $10,000 finale on Saturday, Oct. 9. The weekend will open with a $5,000-to-win preliminary on Friday, Oct. 8.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO