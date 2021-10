MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – For the 59th time, the Champion Racing Oil National Open didn’t disappoint. The 2021 edition concluded on Saturday night at Williams Grove Speedway with endless storylines in play. Schatz chasing a seventh title, Larson after the triple crown, Marks on the pole for the Posse, Schuchart trying to equal grandpa in grandpa’s own throwback, and yet none of them came to fruition.