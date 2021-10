SEEKONK, Mass. — A new king has been crowned in the Everett’s Auto Parts Late Models. Vinnie Arrenegado charged to the front of the 30-lap feature at the DAV Fall Classic, passing Richie Murray for the lead inside the first five laps, then driving away to glory. Arrenegado captured the victory in the season-finale and also was crowned the champion in the Division II NASCAR class after a dominant year.

SEEKONK, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO