Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence attends rally for abortion justice

sacramentosun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], October 3 (ANI): Hollywood actor Jennifer Lawrence, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, recently attended a rally for abortion justice. On Saturday, comedian Amy Schumer took to her Instagram account and posted a photograph of her and Lawrence attending participating in the Women's...

www.sacramentosun.com

Comments / 1

