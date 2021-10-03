Ducks Drop Heartbreaker In OT

STANFORD, Calif. — No. 3 Oregon's unbeaten start to the season came to an end Saturday afternoon when the Ducks lost in overtime at Stanford, 31-24. The Ducks (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) scored 17 straight points to open the second half and take a 24-17 lead, and they were driving in Stanford territory behind a dominant running game with less than three minutes left in regulation. But two false start penalties moved the Ducks back and led to a punt, three penalties on Oregon's defense led to Stanford scoring the game-tying touchdown to end regulation, and the Cardinal scored to open overtime while the Ducks were unable to answer.