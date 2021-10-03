Catch of the year? Ole Miss football's Braylon Sanders makes incredible one-handed catch against Alabama
Ole Miss wide receiver Braylon Sanders brought in an impressive one-handed catch on his team's first drive against Alabama on Saturday in Tuscaloosa. Many are already calling it a catch-of-the-year nominee. Sanders brought in the reception along the sideline on a back-shoulder throw by Matt Corral. The second-down play ended up short of the the line to gain but Ole Miss converted on third down. Ole Miss turned the ball over on downs at the Alabama 6-yard line later in the drive.www.tuscaloosanews.com
