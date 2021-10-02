CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MI vs DC Winner Predictions, Who will win the match?

Cover picture for the articleAs you know, IPL 2021 has started, and day by day the game is getting more interesting. Now two strong teams of IPL Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are going to play in the upcoming match scheduled on 2nd October 2021. Both the teams are the best in their own right, and they have given strong beats to their opponents on the field. Delhi Capitals is one of the strongest teams ever to have some IPL finals and, Mumbai Indian is also the team that participated in the finals and won titles of various matches. Now it will be really interesting to see which team is going to become the winner of the MI vs DC Match.

