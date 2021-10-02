CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why PSG 2021 Is The Strongest Team Of The Decade? An Footballing Giant In Making

Cover picture for the articleThe following article is about why Paris Saint Germain Football Club is the strongest team of the team. Football is an uncertain game, and anything can happen at any time. The prime example of the last sentence is the 1999 Champions League final between Bayern Munich and Manchester United. Bayern Munich was leading the game till the 90th minute, and their fans were celebrating. But in the 5 minutes stoppage time, Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored, and Manchester United was crowned the champions. Another example was the 2005 Champions League final between AC Milan and Liverpool.

BBC

PSG v Man City: Who makes your team?

Manchester City take on Paris St-Germain in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday, but who makes it into your starting XI?. Will Pep Guardiola choose to rest some of his key players after Saturday's 1-0 win over Chelsea - and before a trip to Liverpool on Sunday - or will he put out his best team?
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

PSG v Man City: Confirmed team news

Manchester City make two changes from their win over Chelsea. Goalscorer Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden drop to the bench. Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez take their places. Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne, Grealish, Mahrez, Sterling. Lionel Messi returns from injury in one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

PSG vs Manchester City: How to watch, team news, odds, predictions

PSG vs Manchester City will take center stage across the globe on Tuesday, as the two favorites to win the competition collide in the UEFA Champions League group stage. All eyes will be on Lionel Messi, who has been injured over the last week but it looks like he will return to play against Manchester City. That is a huge boost for PSG as he is expected to line up alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in an incredible front three.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Revealed: Why Achraf Hakimi Rejected Chelsea to Join PSG

Former Chelsea target Achraf Hakimi has opened up on his decision to reject an offer from the club in the summer as he decided to move to Paris Saint-Germain instead. The wing-back was heavily linked with a move to Thomas Tuchel's side and his agent had previously confirmed that Chelsea made an offer for the Moroccan.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

INSIDER: Why it all fell apart at PSG for Chelsea boss Tuchel

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel isn't missed at PSG. That's according to RMC's Simone Rovera, who discussed the German's time with TMW. Rovera says Tuchel publicly criticising PSG's transfer work never went down well. "I think even though Leo (Leonardo) had officially confirmed his trust in Tuchel several times, the relationship...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Messi makes PSG statement as Sheriff shock Madrid

Paris (AFP) – Lionel Messi opened his Paris Saint-Germain account as the French side beat Manchester City while new boys Sheriff Tiraspol shocked Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday. Messi’s top-corner finish added to Idrissa Gueye’s first half goal as PSG moved top of Group A with the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liverpool#Bayern Munich#Ac Milan#Real Madrid#Psg#European#Les Parisiens
SB Nation

Why Losing To PSG Is The Lesser Of Manchester City’s Evils

Well, one night in Paris was a bit crap, and not the result that Manchester City wanted, and a far cry from that glorious semi final, when Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez gave the blues a memorable 2-1 victory in Les Parc des Princes. And while Saturday’s victory over...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Rennes vs PSG: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Parisiens have won every game this season in the league and are heavy favorites for Sunday's Ligue 1 encounter. Paris Saint-Germain is hoping to continue its perfect start to the Ligue 1 season when it visits Rennes on Sunday. Watch Rennes vs PSG on fuboTV (free 7-day trial) PSG...
SOCCER
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
SOCCER
