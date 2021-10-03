CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Unfiltered with Dan Bongino - Saturday, October 2

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Dan Bongino weighs in on NY COVID vaccine deadline

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
Fox News

The Journal Editorial Report - Saturday, October 2

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
Fox News

Watters' World - Saturday, October 2

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Bongino
nickiswift.com

The Chris Cuomo Controversy Is Worse Than We Originally Thought

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was forced to resign under the cloud of his sexual harassment scandal. But now, his brother Chris Cuomo is facing sexual harassment allegations, too ... and the situation is worse than originally thought. On September 24, Chris' former boss Shelley Ross, penned an op-ed in The New York Times, calling him out for sexual harassment in 2005.
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

Brian Kilmeade Swiftly Wrecks Fox Co-Host’s Replacement Theory Rant

Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade undermined an argument put forth by Rachel Campos-Duffy that echoed replacement theory. On Wednesday, Fox & Friends spoke to Karl Rove about the surge of Haitian asylum-seekers and other immigrants around Del Rio, Texas. During that conversation, Campos-Duffy claimed Democrats support “open borders” and...
DEL RIO, TX
mediaite.com

Fox News’ Will Cain Goes After CNN Medical Analyst as ‘One of the Most Dangerous People’ on TV

Fox News’ Will Cain went on the attack against someone he deemed “one of the most dangerous people” on TV speaking about vaccines… CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen. During a segment Friday on the new vaccine mandates announced by President Joe Biden, Rachel Campos-Duffy (who said he “declared war on freedom” with the announcement) brought up Thursday night comments from Wen on CNN saying the president’s plan for mandates doesn’t go far enough.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unfiltered#Faq#Fox News Network#Llc
mediaite.com

Peter Doocy Pushes Back After Will Cain Insults ‘Incredibly Condescending and Defensive’ Jen Psaki

Despite what appears to be significant ideological differences, there has been begrudging mutual respect between Fox News White House reporter Peter Doocy and Press Secretary Jen Psaki. The nuances of their working relationship were in evidence Monday morning, as Doocy pushed back on an assessment made by Fox & Friends co-host Will Cain after he criticized Psaki’s reply to Doocy last week.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Stephanie Grisham confirms that prime-time Fox News is state news

There were many layers to the coziness between the Trump White House and Fox News: a revolving personnel door, the crossing of ethical lines and access, access, access. On Tuesday morning, former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham stressed the most elemental part of the relationship: “That’s just where we went to get what we wanted out,” said Grisham on CNN’s “New Day” while promoting her new book. “They by and large didn’t get tough with us; they just took what we were saying and disseminated it,” said Grisham in an interview with hosts Brianna Keilar and John Berman.
POTUS
The Independent

Reporter’s headband on morning politics show raises eyebrows

A reporter’s headgear on a Sunday TV appearance has drawn a mix of amused and baffled reactions on social media.Jeff Horwitz, a technology reporter with The Wall Street Journal, wore a bizarre combination of a grey suit and matching grey headband for his interview on NBC’s Meet The Press.His media appearance was originally meant to be about an internal dynamic at Facebook in which the company’s executives are pushing back against any suggestion that the company may be contributing to the negative discourse prevalent across the US and other countries where it is popular.By the time it hit Twitter,...
Washington Post

CNN is awfully quiet about Chris Cuomo

CNN isn’t a quiet place. As American politics and media have gotten louder and louder, so have its hosts and commentators, whether the topic is former president Donald Trump’s threat to the country, the ravages of Fox News or the natural disaster of the week. Yet a hush has settled...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
mediaite.com

Ex-Fox Newser Chris Stirewalt Tells CNN’s Jim Acosta He Feels No ‘Vindication’ in Arizona’s Election Audit Results

Fired Fox News Digital Politics Editor Chris Stirewalt, who played an instrumental role in calling Arizona for President Joe Biden before any other broadcast network, discussed the results of the Arizona election audit on Sunday, telling CNN’s Jim Acosta that he takes “no satisfaction or pleasure from seeing this outcome that roughly correspondents with the real results.”
ARIZONA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Sean Hannity: “Plenty of People at Fox” Don’t Agree With My Political Opinions

Fox News, now 25 years in, has never had more competition. There are the longtime cable news rivals, CNN and MSNBC, of course, but also newer competition from the right in the form of Newsmax and others. Despite that competition, Fox News has maintained its grip on the conservative news ecosystem. Sean Hannity, who has been with the channel since the beginning, thinks he knows why. “I would argue with a lot of these other channels, if they even exist I because I really don’t like to pay much attention to them, is that they claim that they’re balanced, they claim that...
ENTERTAINMENT
Fox News

The Big Saturday Show - Saturday, October 2

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

“I Sleep Well at Night”: Suzanne Scott on Running Fox News

“I’m fully vaccinated,” Suzanne Scott volunteers as she stretches out her arm to offer a hand. Once innocuous, the handshake has become an iffy ritual in the pandemic era. But here at Fox News Media’s midtown Manhattan headquarters, everyone entering the building must show proof of vaccination or submit to daily testing. Never mind that the network’s loudest voices have cast themselves as vaccine skeptics; more than 90 percent of Fox Corporation’s full-time employees have taken the shot. Scott, 55, became only the second CEO in company history and the first female to lead a major news operation when she was...
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Jesse Watters: Where's the money coming from?

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
SPORTS
Fox News

Dan Bongino weighs in on NY COVID vaccine deadline

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy