Nelson Cruz hit a home run in Game 1 of the ALDS on Thursday that never cleared the fence. With two out in the bottom of the third and his Rays already ahead of the Red Sox 2-0 in Game 1 of the ALDS, Cruz drove a ball high in the air to left. Red Sox outfielders Kiké Henández and Alex Verdugo backed up, but the ball caromed off the catwalk high above the field and fell back into the shallow outfield.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO