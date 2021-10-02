Phillies' Brad Miller: Sitting against lefty

After taking care of business out West — winning seven of their ten games against the Giants, Diamondbacks, and Padres — the Braves return home for the final week of the season with the NL East on the line. They begin with a pivotal series against the Phillies, who sit just 2.5 games back in the division. Win all three, and the Braves won’t have to worry about the Mets to end the season; they will be NL East champions for the fourth consecutive season. However, if Atlanta drops one or more, they’ll give the Mets a chance to play spoiler, who would love nothing more than to end the Braves season after the way their second half has gone.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO