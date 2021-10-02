CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillies' Brad Miller: Sitting against lefty

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiller isn't starting Saturday's game against the Marlins. Miller will head to the bench with left-hander Jesus Luzardo on the mound for Miami. J.T. Realmuto will shift to first base while Andrew Knapp starts at catcher.

Talking Chop

Braves stick with same lineup for Wednesday’s matchup against the Phillies

Coming off of a 2-1 win in the opener, the Atlanta Braves try to clinch a series win and all but lock up the NL East when they continue their three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Max Fried will be on the mound for Atlanta while Aaron Nola will get the start for the Phillies.
MLB
chatsports.com

Braves’ Joc Pederson To Sit vs. Phillies

The Atlanta Braves have released their Tuesday lineup against the Phillies, and not listed is outfielder Joc Pederson. Adam Duvall is in the lineup to replace Pederson, and he’ll bat fifth in the order. Game 1 vs. the Phillies tonight at Truist Park. Y'all ready, Braves Country?. Presented by @TruistNews...
MLB
Yardbarker

Breaking down the pitching matchups against the Phillies

After taking care of business out West — winning seven of their ten games against the Giants, Diamondbacks, and Padres — the Braves return home for the final week of the season with the NL East on the line. They begin with a pivotal series against the Phillies, who sit just 2.5 games back in the division. Win all three, and the Braves won’t have to worry about the Mets to end the season; they will be NL East champions for the fourth consecutive season. However, if Atlanta drops one or more, they’ll give the Mets a chance to play spoiler, who would love nothing more than to end the Braves season after the way their second half has gone.
MLB
Person
Jesus
Person
Andrew Knapp
chatsports.com

Phillies come up small to begin critical series against Braves

Charlie Morton threw seven scoreless innings, Jorge Soler hit a two-run single and the Atlanta Braves escaped a ninth-inning jam to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 on Tuesday night and move closer to their fourth consecutive NL East title. Atlanta reduced its magic number to three games in the division...
MLB
inquirer.com

Phillies should start Ranger Suárez on Thursday against Braves

Ranger Suárez pitched a shutout on Saturday, but he threw just 97 pitches, a workload so light that he didn’t need to immediately ice his arm after returning to the clubhouse. “It’s a possibility,” Suárez said after the game about icing his arm. The lefthander has been an unlikely boon...
MLB
Talking Chop

Max Fried, Braves look to reduce magic number to 1 against Phillies

Coming off of a huge win Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves will try to move closer to a fourth straight division title when they continue their series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Charlie Morton turned in one of his best performances of the season in the opener striking out 10 over seven scoreless frames. Jorge Soler came through with a two-run single in the third off Zack Wheeler and Atlanta held on for dear life in the ninth as Will Smith struck out Freddy Galvis with the bases loaded to seal the win. Wednesday’s game will feature another prime time pitching matchup between Atlanta’s Max Fried and Philadelphia right-hander Aaron Nola.
MLB
numberfire.com

Jean Segura sitting for Phillies on Friday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Segura will move to the bench on Friday with Freddy Galvis starting at third base. Galvis will bat sixth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Galvis for 9.2 FanDuel...
MLB
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
