Things To Do In Barcelona

From the title, you may be thinking, do I really need to be told what to do in Barcelona? I mean, you're in Spain, for crying out loud! But yes, while Barcelona is easily one of the most romantic and architecturally stunning cities in the world, there are must-sees and dos while you're there that you want to know about before you pack your bags.