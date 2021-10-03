Fashion Secrets We All Need

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Shelby Barone
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you follow the brilliant tricks of the trade we’re about to talk about, you’ll look as if you’re able to afford a professional stylist each time you step foot out your door. Don’t Try So Hard. It’s critical to locate staple pieces to create the core of your wardrobe....

Telegraph

Why fashion needs to get real about making clothes for all women

The most audacious picture on these pages might just be that of Jill Kortleve, the normal looking model in the mini skirt at Max Mara. Clock the radical (for fashion) words in that sentence. Max Mara, a brand that has for seven decades championed classic, collectible clothes conceived to be cherished for years, has, in recent seasons, quietly embraced a progressive agenda, without sacrificing its principal virtues – sane clothes, beautifully made. In 2017, it hired the hijab-wearing Somali-American model, Halima Aden to walk in its show. This in a city where homogeneity had such a stranglehold on the catwalk that models couldn’t even wear different hairstyles, let alone emblems of their religious or gender identity.
POPSUGAR

It's Tommy Dorfman's Fashion Week World, and We're All Just Living in It

Tommy Dorfman is the moment. The actress has been a Fashion Week superstar this season, stepping out at runway shows aplenty for first time since reintroducing herself as a transgender woman earlier this year. Mind you, she hasn't attended these shows simply by showing up and aimlessly snapping iPhone photos of the models from afar — she's fully demanded the spotlight during each appearance, wearing an array of show-stopping looks we'll be bookmarking for future outfit inspiration needs.
papermag.com

See All the Fall 2021 Fashion Campaigns Here

This year's Fall season is set to be the most liberating and exciting period yet in fashion after more than a year of uncertainty and gloom. Designers reflected that optimism in their Fall 2021 campaigns, from Michael Kors' celebration of New York's nightlife rebirth to Ferragamo's vision of a post-pandemic future. See below, for all the best Fall 2021 fashion campaigns.
SPY

The 15 Best Duck Boots for Men Will Never Go Out of Style

When wet and cold weather arrives, every guy needs a waterproof pair of functional footwear that features top-notch insulation. Duck boots, also known as Bean boots, were invented back in 1912 when L.L. Bean himself grew weary of the discomfort he experienced after hunting trips that left him with freezing, damp feet. And lo, the iconic L.L. Bean Duck Boot was born. Since 1912, these boots have been hand made in Brunswick, Maine by L.L. Bean, and they often sell out before the winter is over. Even after 100 years, these boots still feature the triple stitching that makes them so...
PopSugar

Allow Lori Harvey to Introduce You to the Velvet Cutout Crop Top of Your Going-Out Dreams

While out for an evening with Justine Skye, Lori Harvey dressed head-to-toe in one of her best ensembles. Who are we kidding? Every outfit this woman owns gets an A+ in our book. But needless to say, her velvet orange cutout crop top was the star of the show this time around — and it also happens to retail for $112. The piece comes from London-based label Loudbrandstudios, which is founded by Jedidiah Duyile and aims to connect women to their confidence through clothing. Inspired by African culture and early 2000s silhouettes, the high-quality fabric used through all of the collections is sourced in London with comfort in mind.
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Takes Paris in a Rhinestone Jean Dress & the Wildest Heels You’ll See Today

It’s official: Lori Harvey is taking over Paris Fashion Week. The model arrived at the Miu Miu spring ’22 show this afternoon in the French fashion capital, attending the presentation in glittering pieces from the label. For attire, Harvey donned a midi-length denim dress that came coated in an endless lineup of light-catching rhinestones. The embellished elements of the media personality’s look continued with her choice of footwear. Never one for a simple set of heels, Harvey went above and beyond in new Miu Miu pumps that featured mirrored gems and a metallic trim; the shoes also included a cross-foot strap and...
Radar Online.com

Did We Mention H&M's Mid-Season Sale Is Up To 50% OFF? Radar Has You Covered With Everything You Need For Your Fall Fashion — Shop Now

All products featured on Radar Online are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, Radar Online may earn an affiliate commission. Article continues below advertisement. When it comes to stylish, fashion-forward and eco-friendly clothing brands, there is no one that does it better...
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson Stuns In Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline At Paris Fashion Week — See Pic

The King Of Pop’s daughter looked gorgeous as she arrived in a shining, blue outfit for a fashion show in Paris, France. Paris is in Paris! Paris Jackson, that is. The 23-year-old model and musician looked beautiful, as she arrived at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday October 2. Paris was fabulous in the plunging, dark blue gown, which had her many tattoos on her arms and chest on full-display. She also wore a matching pair of bright blue heels, as a man escorted her to the event. She accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings and a peal necklace with a pendant on it.
thezoereport.com

Even Jennifer Lopez Owns Sweatsuits — Here Are Her Favorites

Jennifer Lopez loves her sweatsuits. When she’s not on the red carpet, the star readily reverts back into this comfy matching attire. (This year alone, the celeb was spotted in her usual sweatshirt and joggers combo over a dozen times.) Lopez’s monochromatic sweatsuits make up the majority of her off-duty wardrobe — so much so that she even wore them all throughout the holiday season in 2020. Thus, if you were feeling guilty about not revamping your wardrobe to account for re-emergence fashion, don't — even one of the most glamorous women in the world spends time in comfy sets.
inputmag.com

Forget your Peloton runs, Dior’s fashionable treadmill is all you need

Wearing luxury gear during your workout is no longer the height of opulent exercise. Thanks to Dior, the very equipment you use to get yoked, shredded, or lean is yet another avenue to display your wealth in the most ostentatious of manners. The French luxury house has partnered with Technogym...
SPY

The Dr. Martens x Herschel Collaboration Is Only Available for 2 Days! Get Them Before They’re Gone Forever (Updated)

Updated on October 9, 2021: The Dr. Martens x Herschel Collection officially launched this morning, and we’ve updated the post below with links. Fall brings leaf peeping, pumpkin spice everything, hot apple cider, and the hottest fashion collaborations. Two iconic brands, one that’s not only kept you looking good, but your grandparents too, and a modern bag brand that’s on everyone’s shoulders, have come together for a limited edition collab. More than likely you’ve worn items from at least one of these brands. Now, they’ve come together in a killer new boot. We’re talking about the incredibly ground-breaking footwear company, Dr. Martens,...
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Stuns In Mint Green Dress As She Holds Hands With Jay-Z On Portofino Date Night — Photos

Beyonce stepped out in a pastel green mini dress with towering pumps for a romantic night with Jay-Z. See the gorgeous pics!. Beyonce, 39, and JAY-Z, 51, have been spotted out-and-about in Portofino while yachting around Europe. The A-listers were photographed walking hand-in-hand while heading to dinner in the Italian village on September 11. Bey rocked a mint green mini dress with a matching jacket and towering green pumps while Jay-Z donned a white jacket and black pants along with white sneakers.
Footwear News

Simone Biles Elevates Chic Black Jumpsuit With Glass Slippers on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Simone Biles brought a sleek take on her versatile style for an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The 24-year-old Olympian appeared on the late-night show in a strapless black jumpsuit. The garment featured a wide-leg silhouette, while also proving ideal for layering. Biles paired the chic piece with a pair of crop earrings, which indulged several natural pearls on thin gold chains. For shoes, the award-winning gymnast wore Cinderella-worthy clear sandals. Her footwear featured transparent block heels that appeared to total at least 3 inches in height, as well as clear PVC toe and slingback straps. The “glass slipper” shoes transformed her outfit...
