Fashion Secrets We All Need

The most audacious picture on these pages might just be that of Jill Kortleve, the normal looking model in the mini skirt at Max Mara. Clock the radical (for fashion) words in that sentence. Max Mara, a brand that has for seven decades championed classic, collectible clothes conceived to be cherished for years, has, in recent seasons, quietly embraced a progressive agenda, without sacrificing its principal virtues – sane clothes, beautifully made. In 2017, it hired the hijab-wearing Somali-American model, Halima Aden to walk in its show. This in a city where homogeneity had such a stranglehold on the catwalk that models couldn’t even wear different hairstyles, let alone emblems of their religious or gender identity.
