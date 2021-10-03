VICTORIA — Richard D. Hammons, 71, of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021. He was born October 31, 1949 in Cuero, Texas to Bob Hammons and Faye Matthews Clapsaddle. Richard learned to fly at an early age and was an accomplished pilot. He served his country as a U.S. Marine in Vietnam. He caught the eye of his future wife, Jeanette, when they both worked on the base in Albany, Georgia. They were married in Evergreen, Georgia on February 12, 1971, and recently celebrated 50 years together. Their sons were his proudest achievements. After completing his career as a railroad engineer for Southern Pacific, he spent his days fishing, hunting and flying. In recent years, he especially enjoyed bragging about his grandkids’ accomplishments.