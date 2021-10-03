Margaret "Margie" Sembera
SHINER — Margaret “Margie” Sembera, age 78, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021. She was born July 12, 1943 in Shiner to Clement and Christie Stock Sofka. She worked at Shiner Brewery for over 30 years. In her earlier years she traveled with her husband while he played Major League baseball. She was a member of Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters of America. She enjoyed canning vegetables, spending time with family and friends, attending grandchildren’s sporting events, playing board games and dominos, drinking Shiner Bock beer, watching game shows, Hallmark movies and putting together puzzles. She and her husband were the former owners of the 10th Inning.www.victoriaadvocate.com
Comments / 0