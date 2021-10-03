Margaret "Margie" Sembera

Margie Chelini passed away in Santa Barbara on July 9th, a few days before her 96th birthday. She was beautiful, smart, witty and stylish her whole life and her last days were no exception. Margie had a talent for connecting with people of all ages and backgrounds and inspiring them, for making life seem magical and full of possibilities. She brought this into her life as a mother of two, Polly and Daniel Frost (deceased), and as a grandmother to Melissa Frost. She also brought it into her work as a painter. Margie’s canvases continue to make viewers smile with their explosive energy, color, and the spiritual life she captured in her subjects. She also brought it into her work as an art teacher at the Boys and Girls Club, and as a docent at the Santa Barbara Art Museum.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO