CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Margaret "Margie" Sembera

By Editorials
Victoria Advocate
 7 days ago

SHINER — Margaret “Margie” Sembera, age 78, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021. She was born July 12, 1943 in Shiner to Clement and Christie Stock Sofka. She worked at Shiner Brewery for over 30 years. In her earlier years she traveled with her husband while he played Major League baseball. She was a member of Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters of America. She enjoyed canning vegetables, spending time with family and friends, attending grandchildren’s sporting events, playing board games and dominos, drinking Shiner Bock beer, watching game shows, Hallmark movies and putting together puzzles. She and her husband were the former owners of the 10th Inning.

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSJM

Margaret Lillian Ketterman

Our loving, funny, extroverted mother, Margaret Lillian Ketterman, earned her wings, Friday, September 24, 2021 at the age of 82. She was born on June 29, 1939 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Orlie James Stocking and Nancy Lillian “ White” Stocking. She was widowed to the Late Robert Wade Ketterman.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Santa Barbara Independent

Margie Chelini

Margie Chelini passed away in Santa Barbara on July 9th, a few days before her 96th birthday. She was beautiful, smart, witty and stylish her whole life and her last days were no exception. Margie had a talent for connecting with people of all ages and backgrounds and inspiring them, for making life seem magical and full of possibilities. She brought this into her life as a mother of two, Polly and Daniel Frost (deceased), and as a grandmother to Melissa Frost. She also brought it into her work as a painter. Margie’s canvases continue to make viewers smile with their explosive energy, color, and the spiritual life she captured in her subjects. She also brought it into her work as an art teacher at the Boys and Girls Club, and as a docent at the Santa Barbara Art Museum.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RiverBender.com

Susan Margaret Stephan

Susan Margaret Stephan, age 76, of Alton, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Bria of Belleville with her family by her side. Born August 26, 1945, in Alton, she was the daughter of Harold H Continue Reading
ALTON, IL
kciiradio.com

Margie Louise Hulen Lasek

Celebration of life services for 88-year-old Margie Louise Hulen Lasek of Washington, formerly of Ainsworth will be at 10:30a.m. Tuesday, October 5th at the Ainsworth Community Church. Calling hours will begin at 1p.m. Monday, October 4th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington with family receiving friends from 5-7p.m. Monday evening. Interment will take place at the Oregon Township Cemetery in Ainsworth. Memorials have been established for the Ainsworth Community Church, Ainsworth Opera House or the American Home Finding Association in Ottumwa.
WASHINGTON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shiner Brewery#Major League#Sts#Dominos#Laykin
Victoria Advocate

Tracy Morgan

My brother owned the business prior to me. I was working for him in the office and as a caregiver. One day he asked me if I wanted to purchase the business from him. My mother was a caregiver in San Antonio, and I felt this was a way to carry on her legacy.
HOMELESS
Victoria Advocate

Ofelia Madrigal

EDUCATION: High School diploma and Victoria Beauty College certificate. I became interested in this career with pressure from family and lots of prayers that one day got answered, I have never been happier that I made this decision to fulfill my heart and the smiles of confidence for others by styling their hair and making them smile for the day.
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy