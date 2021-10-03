CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victoria, TX

Marilyn C. "Peg" Faulkner

Victoria Advocate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA — Marilyn C. “Peg” Faulkner, 99, of Victoria, TX, passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021 from COVID. Peg was born August 30, 1921 in Minneapolis, MN to Cordelia Marie Klemenhagen Parker and Lee Edwin Parker. She graduated with honors from the University of Minnesota with a nursing degree. She married Maynard John Silseth, an ordained Lutheran minister just prior to World War II. After the war, they moved to Seguin, TX where she was the college nurse at Texas Lutheran College and Dr. Silseth taught history and English. They had two children, Michael John and Kathy Lee. After Maynard’s death in 1956, Peg married Bill Faulkner and they moved from Seguin to Victoria where Peg remained for the rest of her life. Peg was a Registered Nurse and worked as the Director of Nursing at Devereux Foundation and later as a psychiatric nurse at Citizen’s Hospital. She was a long-time and active member of First English Lutheran Church. Peg was a pragmatic woman shaped by the circumstance of managing a household and family on her own. As a mother and grandmother, she passed along her pragmaticism to her family by working hard and living frugally but also by reminding those around her to “waste not, want not”. To balance her pragmatism, she prioritized simple pleasures such as traveling the world, marveling at nature’s beauty, spending time with her family, doting on her grandchildren, and enjoying a cold beer after a long day.

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Taiwan won't be forced to bow to China, president says

TAIPEI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan will keep bolstering its defences to ensure nobody can force them to accept the path China has laid down that offers neither freedom nor democracy, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Sunday, in a riposte to Beijing that its government denounced. Claimed by China as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

After McConnell's blink, Democrats hold a weaker hand

WASHINGTON — The "blink" heard 'round the world temporarily saved the U.S. from defaulting on its debts, and it supplied ammunition for Democrats and Republicans to mock Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Former President Donald Trump accused McConnell of "folding," and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is seldom in sync with Trump, exclaimed that "McConnell caved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Appeals court temporarily reinstates Texas abortion law

A U.S. court of appeals temporarily reinstated Texas's six-week abortion law, issuing an administrative stay of a preliminary injunction granted to the Biden administration earlier this week by a federal judge that blocked the controversial law's implementation. "It is ordered that Appellant’s emergency motion to stay the preliminary injunction pending...
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Seguin, TX
Victoria, TX
Obituaries
City
Parker, TX
City
Victoria, TX
CNN

Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West says he has Covid-19

(CNN) — Allen West, Republican candidate for governor of Texas and former Florida congressman, announced Saturday on social media he has pneumonia due to Covid-19. "I am probably going to be admitted to the hospital," West said on Facebook. According to West, both he and his wife Angela have Covid-19....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Russian plane carrying parachutists crashes, 16 killed

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A plane carrying a group of parachute jumpers crashed after takeoff in the Russian region of Tatarstan early on Sunday, killing 16 people and injuring six, the Emergencies Ministry said. At a height of 70 metres, the pilots reported that their left engine had failed...
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Fritz Pollard Alliance responds to Jon Gruden’s comment

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The leader of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, a watchdog group that champions diversity in the NFL, says Jon Gruden’s 2011 remark about players’ union leader DeMaurice Smith is indicative of the racism at many levels of professional sports. Rod Graves, the Alliance’s executive director, also hinted...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Faulkner
CBS News

Tyson Fury knocks out Deontay Wilder to retain WBC title

After three fights featuring nine combined knockdowns and a wealth of unforgettable moments, Tyson Fury finally ended his epic heavyweight rivalry with Deontay Wilder with one last valedictory punch. Fury got up from the canvas twice in the fourth round and eventually stopped Wilder with a devastating right hand in...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy