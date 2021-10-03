GOLIAD — Aaron Andrew Salge, 50 of Goliad, passed from this earth, Thursday, September 30th, 2021. Family and friends of Aaron may come to Grace Funeral Home Goliad, 214 N. Market, Saturday, October 9th, from 10:00AM to 2:00PM to pay their respects. A register book will be available and a photo montage will be showing memories of Aaron. A service celebrating Aaron’s life will be held at 3:00PM, Saturday, October 9th at Grace Funeral Home Goliad. Thoughts and memories maybe shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.