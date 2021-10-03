WAXAHACHIE — Emma Lee Raab, 84, formerly of Victoria, passed away peacefully at her home in Waxahachie, Texas on September 21, 2021. She was born March 10, 1937 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Arnold and Bessie Rosenbusch. She loved sewing, quilting and gardening. She is survived by her daughters June Hearn (Allan), Janet Raschke, Julie Raab (Barry Offill), Joanna Weilert (Mike), 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Herman W. Raab and her son Walter F. Raab.