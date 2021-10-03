CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

College Football (10/2): Northwest, Iowa State, Nebraska and UNI grab blowout wins

By Trevor Maeder
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Northern Iowa, Nebraska and Northwest Missouri State posted blowout wins while Mizzou, Kansas and Kansas State were on the losing end on Saturday. Iowa State (3-2) & Kansas (1-4, 0-2): Iowa State bounced back with a 59-7 thrashing of Kansas. The Cyclones led 28-0 after one quarter and 38-0 at the half. Brock Purdy kickstarted October with 245 passing yards and four scores while Breece Hall rushed for 123 yards and two TDs. Hunter Dekkers also had a rushing score. The Cyclones posted 290 yards on the ground -- the most in the Matt Campbell era. Xavier Hutchinson caught seven balls for 96 yards and a score. Charlie Kolar, Joe States and Jirehl Brock were also on the receiving end of Purdy’s touchdown passes. Torry Locklin scored a rushing touchdown for Kansas in the loss.

