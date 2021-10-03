CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB (10/2): Royals, Cardinals both drop penultimate regular-season game

By Trevor Maeder
kmaland.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both lost their penultimate game of the regular season on Saturday. Cardinals (91-71): Ian Happ's ninth-inning homer gave the Cubs a 6-5 win. Harrison Bader homered for the Cardinals while Tyler O'Neill tripled and Paul Goldschmidt doubled. Dylan Carlson drove in two runs in the loss. Jon Lester struck out four in five innings of no-decision baseball, and Luis Garcia got the loss.

