Alaska State

Alaska activates the State’s Crisis Standards of Care for multiple health care facilities

By Pam Dunklebarger
deltanewsweb.com
 7 days ago

October 2, 2021 ANCHORAGE – Today, due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases and a shortage of resources within some hospitals, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) activated the State’s crisis standards of care document, Patient Care Strategies for Scarce Resource Situations, for 20 Alaska health care facilities. The activation was requested by the State’s Crisis Care Committee for the following health care facilities:

