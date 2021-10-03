Alaska activates the State’s Crisis Standards of Care for multiple health care facilities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Top hospital and long-term care industry leaders say that workers are exhausted and leaving the profession at record-levels, creating a staffing shortage of caregivers as cases increase and hospital beds fill up. Nearly 900 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, a record high for this year, according to the state’s health department data. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm described the number of hospitalizations as a “capacity crisis” for both adult and children. “Across the state, we have more hospitals reporting that they have zero available adult medical/surgical beds and zero adult ICU bed available during this latest surge,” she said. “This...

2 DAYS AGO