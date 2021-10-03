CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountlake Terrace, WA

Playtime: Some familiar — and new — activities for families to enjoy

mltnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHearing drums from outside at our house is akin to hearing the ice cream truck. It means that most of us are going to run out of the house toward the end of the street where, at least once a non-COVID fall, we see a drumline from what we assume is a local high school. Our next-door neighbors were already on the porch by the time we got our shoes on, and for one unnamed member of the family, add pants. Then on Walk Day, which fell on a Saturday this weekend, we walked by the kids and their families participating in Sno-King Soccer at Frances Anderson Field. It was familiar to see the area busy with games, low on available parking, and adults rushing to make the games on time.

