CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Democrats vs. Democrats: Biden’s Struggle for Legacy |

By uadmin
Rebel Yell
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington (AP) – Joe Biden is not doing well. After the foreign policy crises of the past few weeks, the heart of its domestic policy agenda is now on the brink of collapse. Bitter and long. The Democrat is fighting for the implementation of the two most important projects of...

www.unlvrebelyell.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

This One Basic Mistake Is Blowing Up Biden’s Presidency

Yogi Berra was right. “It gets late early out here.” Just nine months into his presidency, Joe Biden’s support is collapsing. This isn’t just me saying so, although I’ve been warning about it for months. According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Biden’s approval rating is just 42 percent, with 50 percent of Americans ​​disapproving of how he’s handling his job. Amazingly, that’s good news compared with the Quinnipiac poll, which shows his approval rating at just 38 percent. It should come as no surprise, especially when you consider the policies that have dominated the headlines these last few months. When it comes to his job as commander in chief of the U.S. military (perhaps best demonstrated by the Afghanistan debacle), just 37 percent approve of how he handled it, while 58 percent disapprove. Or take the crisis at the Mexican border, where 23 percent approve and 67 percent disapprove.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheAtlantaVoice

Analysis: Here’s why Democrats should be worried about the next election

American politics is in a state of high flux and both parties are searching, painfully, for balance. Democrats are holding on to threadbare majorities in the House and Senate and desperate to reach a major accomplishment before midterm politics take over the calendar. But rather than speak as one, the party’s progressives from blue states are in a public and […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Washington State
mediaite.com

Chris Wallace Says Biden’s ‘Very Bad’ Poll Numbers Make it Hard for Congress to Pass Spending Package: ‘He Doesn’t Provide Much Political Cover’

Fox News’ Chris Wallace said on Friday that President Joe Biden’s “very bad” poll numbers make it hard for Congress to pass the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package that would affect welfare and climate change policy. Only 38 percent of Americans approve, while 53 percent disapprove, of Biden’s job performance, according...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

McAuliffe changes tune on Biden

Terry McAuliffe latched onto President Biden late this summer as he sought to boost his campaign for governor of Virginia. Now, with his race tightened, the Democrat admits the president is "unpopular" in the state. Why it matters: The off-year election in Virginia is often viewed as a national bellwether....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Hutch Post

Biden's approval rating falling

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s popularity has slumped after a slew of challenges in recent weeks at home and abroad for the leader who pledged to bring the country together and restore competence in government, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
News 8 WROC

McConnell seizes on debt standoff to undermine Biden agenda

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — In the frantic bid to avert a default on the nation’s debt, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell held a position of unusual power — as the one who orchestrated both the problem and the solution. McConnell is no longer the majority leader, but he is exerting his minority status in convoluted […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The AP Interview: Jayapal pushes Biden for $3T spending bill

Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal the head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, says she has pushed President Joe Biden to hold the line and keep his ambitious social spending plan closer to $3 trillion instead of the $2 trillion range that he has floated to Democrats in recent days. Jayapal told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday that she had told Biden that his suggestion for compromise was “too low, and I said that I would really like to be closer to three.” The original amount for the package of Democratic initiatives, including expanded child care, health care,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Moderate Democrats#Ap#Republicans
Dallas News

The week that President Biden came face-to-face with reality

It was the week that President Joe Biden and the Democratic majorities in Congress came face-to-face with reality. And that reality is that their narrow congressional majorities are insufficient to pass all of Biden’s far-reaching domestic proposals, as meritorious as most of them are. As the daily Washington political dope...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
AOL Corp

Voters have the answer for Democrats on spending

Democrats in Congress are arguing among themselves about whether to pass a massive spending bill, or merely a large one. They should listen to voters, who are pointing the way. A new Morning Consult poll asked voters what they think of the child tax credit Democrats expanded as part of...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy