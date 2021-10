Ecuador on Friday deployed thousands of police and soldiers to secure its violent prisons as relatives of convicts caught up in one of South America's deadliest inmate riots clamored for news about their fate. At least 118 inmates were killed, six of them beheaded, as rival gangs armed with guns and grenades went to war at the Guayaquil prison on Tuesday. Another 86 wounded were wounded, six critically, according to Ecuador's prisons authority. It was the latest in a string of bloody clashes in Ecuador's broken prison system, with 237 inmates killed so far this year -- up from 103 in 2020.

