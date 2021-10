Mantua – At a recent meeting, the School Board accepted the resignation of Charles McDougall “under protest” in accordance with Ohio Revised Code 3319.15 and 3314.103. In public comment, parent Kathleen Slacas spoke advocating mask usage within the district’s schools. She asked the board to respect Science and set a good example for the students. In addition, Slacas shared documentation, noting her thought that as a public school, the district should following the guidance of the CDC, in light of the Federal funds received by the district.

MANTUA, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO