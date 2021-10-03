Online Harvest Reporting Required for Chitina Personal Use Salmon Permits By October 15

– The Chitina Personal Use Salmon Fishery closed on September 30, 2021. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) would like to remind Chitina Personal Use Salmon Fishery permit holders that October 15, 2021, is the deadline to report fishery participation and harvest. Reporting on the permit is mandatory and all permit holders are required by law to report even if they did not fish, or if they fished and caught nothing.