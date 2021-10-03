Astros rout A’s 10-4, secure ALDS home-field advantage

Getting pretty ballsy Astros fans. I remember being a kid and going to Orioles games all the time. Every once in awhile, I would see a fan jump onto the field and I thought it was the coolest thing ever. I remember my mom told me she would kill me if she ever saw me do this so I never did. Honestly one time I did think about it during an Orioles rain delay. They had the tarp on the field and I saw two guys slip and sliding on that thing. Would have been worth the penalty.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO