Jordan and Justus Verge are identical twins, and on the first day of the state meet, the Gallatin seniors had identical scores. The Verge brothers both shot 1-under-par 71 on the first of two days at the Class AA meet to tie for the lead in the boys’ individual standings Thursday at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club. Gallatin carded 294 after the first day, eight better than Kalispell Glacier.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 10 DAYS AGO