CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

The Best Home Audio & Hi-Fi Deals You Can Grab Right Now: Speakers, Headphones, And Electronics! (10-2-21)

By hft-staff
hifitrends.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for the best Home Audio & Hi-Fi Sales, then look no further! We have rounded them all up below! This week, we have some excellent deals, starting with $100 off the flagship transportable from ifi Audio, the iDSD Diablo, along with great prices on headphones by Sennheiser, speakers by ELAC, integrated amps by Rotel, NAD, Yamaha, and much more! Check out all the great stuff, and enjoy the savings!

hifitrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

These Sennheiser headphone deals will save you $100 on headphones and earbuds

There are amazing deals on high-end headphones and earbuds going on now at Best Buy! Right now, you can get the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Earbuds on sale for just $200, marked down $100 from their regular price of $300. Or, choose the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones for just $300, marked down $100 from their regular price of $400. Whichever you choose, prepare to experience immersive sound and unparalleled quality from these wireless headphones. Learn more about these premium models in our True Wireless review.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

The Best At-Home Espresso Machines to Buy Right Now

You don’t have to be a java snob to enjoy the morning ritual of making coffee. The best home espresso machines offer much more than a basic brew, which is why they appeal to both newbies and budding baristas looking to take their caffeine devotion to the next level. Of course, the best home espresso and coffee makers can vary as much as your local cafe’s drink menu — so whether you’re looking to pull the perfect double shot or want to whip up a homemade latte, you’ll want to invest in a machine that’s just right for your needs. That’s...
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

You Can Grab The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) For Only $25

Amazon has the third-generation Echo Dot available for only $24.99 right now. That’s taking $15 off of its new regular price of $39. Now that the Echo Dot (4th generation) is out, and costs $49.99, Amazon decided to drop the price of the older Echo Dot by $10. Making it just $39, and not it’s even cheaper at $19. That’s a solid $5 cheaper than the fourth-generation model is for Prime Day. And the differences between the two are pretty minimal. So you can save $5 and pick up this Echo Dot instead.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Headphones#Best Headphones#In Ear Headphones#Home Audio Hi Fi Sales#Ifi Audio#Diablo#Sennheiser#Rotel#Nad#Yamaha#Philips Audio#Amazon Com#Sennheiser Cx#Andover Audio#Andoveraudio Com#Air Pro Wireless Earbuds#Bookshelf Speakers#Jbl#Crutchfield Com#Klipsch
idownloadblog.com

The best iPad mini (2021) cases you can buy right now

The brand new iPad mini (sixth generation) brings an all-screen design, as well as a change to the camera setup on the back of the tablet. Which means it’s about time for a brand new case or cover — because your old one won’t fit the new model. To help...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best Black Friday Sonos deals: Get great home audio at a discount

If you’ve used a Sonos speaker before, you know how great they are. Not only are Sonos speakers well-designed, but they also sound awesome, plus they’re available for all kinds of listening situations. Just want multi-room audio? Or perhaps you’re looking for a soundbar? Or speakers you can take around the house? Sonos has you covered in all of those situations. Black Friday, this year, falls on November 26 — so it will be a while before we actually get Black Friday deals. As the event approaches, however, we’re expecting a range of deals from all kinds of retailers, including the likes...
ELECTRONICS
stereophile.com

Re-Tales #13: Getting your hi-fi fix(ed)

There's much to consider: The type, age, quality, and condition of the component, how it was stored, how much you're willing to spend to restore it, and how much patience you have. Repairs may not be straightforward. Parts may be scarce. Schematics may be missing. Your area may lack technicians with the necessary skills. And yet, some things are worth fixing.
ELECTRONICS
Popular Mechanics

8 Best Samsung TVs You Can Buy Right Now

Korean manufacturer Samsung makes cutting-edge displays for everything from smartphones to tablets. The brand’s TVs are some of the best available. These are the Samsung models we recommend. Specs to Consider. Screen Size. The size of your TV screen relative to the space in which you’ll use it can make...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
dotesports.com

Soundbars vs. speakers vs. headphones: Which is best for gaming?

Clear sound is just as important as high-resolution graphics in achieving the best gaming experience possible. Users typically have three choices when it comes to gaming audio. The most common options are soundbars, speakers, and headphones. Even within these categories, the sound performance may vary between options based on their...
VIDEO GAMES
Vogue Magazine

The Best Wired Headphones to Buy Now

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Are you wired or wireless—as in, do you own a pair of wired headphones or not? A few days ago, a TikTok of a young woman by the handle @thedigifairy talking about wired headphones went viral. Her reel featured the likes of Lily-Rose Depp and Zoë Kravitz, as well as a Vogue article from 2019 with the title “Forget AirPods—Bella Hadid Is Bringing Back the Humble Wired Headphone.” “The evidence is really there, girls are replacing their Airpods with wired headphones,” the TikToker says. “We love when celebrities act like humble peasants.”
ELECTRONICS
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $150 on MacBooks, iPads & Apple Watches

Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops Best Deals on iPads Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers The Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops Best Deals on iPhones The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Conventional wisdom used to hold that Apple didn’t need to offer discounts or host seasonal sales. Apple products were so good, and their customers so loyal, that the normal retail rules simply didn’t apply. But that’s not quite true. While the official Apple store may not host major sales events, the big box retailers that sell...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

We’re Calling It: This is the Best 65-Inch TV Under $500 in 2021

Here at SPY, we’ve put a lot of time into reviewing the best TVs. From breaking out a ruler and ranking the thinnest TVs for sale in 2021 to reviewing the best 4K TVs, QLED TVs, 65-inch TVs and OLED TVs. One of our writers even turned a garden hose on the Furrion Aurora outdoor TV, just to make sure it was as weatherproof as advertised. If you can’t tell, we love TV. And lately we’ve spent even more time than usual glued to our flat-screens. For our money, SPY editors are unanimous that the ideal TV for most people is an affordable...
ELECTRONICS
ABC13 Houston

Amazon announces you can shop its 'Black Friday-worthy' deals right now

Amazon announced Monday that its holiday season has officially begun. Instead of waiting until November, you can find great deals and deep discounts across tons of Amazon products from home, beauty, toys and more. If early holiday shopping usually isn't for you, experts are warning this year's buyers of possible shortages and delays due to COVID-related supply chain issues.
INTERNET
The Independent

Black Friday laptop deals 2021: When does the sale start and what deals can we expect?

Retailers are already preparing for the biggest sales event on the commercial calendar. This year’s Black Friday starts on 26 November, and will see prices cut on everything from gadgets and TVs to beauty, toys and clothing.Why are we talking about it in October? Well, because Black Friday starts earlier and earlier each year. Amazon is a particularly keen bean, and has a reputation for launching Black Friday deals up to six weeks before the big day.Unlike the Amazon Prime Day sale, Black Friday isn’t exclusive to any one retailer. Everybody gets involved – including Amazon – but also a...
ELECTRONICS
disneyfoodblog.com

7 Disney Deals You Can Score on Amazon Right Now!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We often search the world wide web for the latest and greatest deals on Disney must-haves, whether it’s for your wardrobe, your home, or your next vacation!. Today, we’re...
SHOPPING
Tom's Guide

Dyson Black Friday deals 2021 — early sales to grab right now

If you’re after a new Dyson or simply want to upgrade, Dyson Black Friday deals are the best time to pick one up. Rated for their advanced technology, allergen-free filtration systems and ergonomic designs, it’s no surprise that Dyson appliances are highly sought-after. Quite often, it can be difficult to find a great Dyson sale.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best smart light bulbs in 2021: Talk to your lights

It makes sense to upgrade your light bulbs when you inevitably have to replace them. Light bulb technology has changed a lot over the years, but there hasn’t been anything that hasn’t made total sense. Getting away from harmful light and utilizing safer and effective lighting has been one advancement. The other is smart light bulbs. In order to work with smart bulbs, you’ll need items like smart home devices. You’ll be able to schedule your lighting as well as talk to it with certain devices hooked up to it. This will give you the lighting you want with the best...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy