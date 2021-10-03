CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calhoun, KY

Calhoun pumpkin grower carving out own business

By Freddie Bourne Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UDBhA_0cFcfhrW00

One year ago, Mallory Robertson, owner and operator of Mal’s Pumpkin Patch in Calhoun, was sitting in a classroom during her freshman year at Murray State University before her time was cut short due to COVID-19.

However, being the fifth generation of the Robertson Farms, LLC, Robertson wanted to do something that hasn’t been done in the family business for some time.

“A long time ago, we did grow pumpkins but we got out of that business,” Robertson said. “I came home and wanted to do something on our farm that was just strictly me. I love my family’s legacy and I wanted other people to experience the lifestyle I’ve experienced. I thought growing pumpkins was a good way to get people out and onto the farm to learn a little bit or spark an interest into the agriculture industry.

Robertson, who was studying agriculture science and systems technology, is now learning the degree requirements with more hands-on experience by running her own business that is based on something that is near and dear to her childhood.

“I remember when I was little, some of the best memories were carving pumpkins or spending time with my family going to pick out pumpkins for fall decorations,” Robertson said. “It’s good to be able to provide the memories that will last a lifetime.”

At first, Robertson said that people weren’t too sure about the idea.

“A lot of my friends thought I was crazy!” Robertson said. “I think some of my family did too but just didn’t want to tell me. I was nervous because, like anything, it was a big investment but last year it turned out great.”

Robertson began the pumpkin patch last spring and was able to wholesale to a lot of businesses in Daviess and McLean counties such as a couple of Marathon gas stations and Camron’s Foodliner in Livermore and Sacramento.

Robertson said the family has been supportive of her endeavor and has been working alongside her every step of the way.

“My dad does help me a lot,” Robertson said. “My whole family helps me a lot. My dad does spray the pumpkins and helps me go out there and decide what we need to apply to the pumpkins. It’s not totally me — there (are) some helping hands into the (business) being successful.”

Robertson already has made some adjustments this season to be more prepared for success.

“We expanded a little bit more this year,” Robertson said. “Last year, I had 2 ½ acres of pumpkins. This year I have three acres of pumpkins and we grew Indian corn and now we have the mums … offering a variety to anybody who comes out here.”

Despite selling the pumpkins in October, Robertson said that the process starts much earlier.

“We plant the (pumpkin) seeds usually on Father’s Day weekend,” Robertson said. “Usually the first or second week of September is when we start our harvest and we don’t get heavy into our harvest until the end of September or early October because that’s when pumpkins are at their peak and people are really wanting to buy them.”

Robertson’s patch offers a wide selection of pumpkins, ranging from blancos, gourds, ironside, large white, warty goblins, standard jack-o-lanterns, and orange and white tabletop.

Robertson said that business was modest last year but was keen on improving her second time around.

“I did have an abundance (of pumpkins) that I couldn’t get rid of so I had to … auction them off,” Robertson said. “I’m hoping to not do that this year. I try to provide for the people within the region first before I go outwards.…”

Robertson has also increased her visibility by selling products at the Owensboro Farmers Market every Saturday and creating her Facebook page to reach a larger audience and network with others.

“Relationships are the key to any successful business,” Robertson said. “The hardest (thing) was getting your name out there. Last year, there were some people that came out to the farm (without) the publicity; it was basically word-of-mouth.”

After creating an online presence, Robertson said that she has at least one person stopping in at the farm and purchasing something every day.

Even with juggling a full-time job at Hopkins County Schools’ central office and resuming her education online, Robertson is keen on making this business her priority.

“I wanted to be my own boss,” Robertson said. “This was a way to start doing that and maybe in the future, we can expand more. I do see that it’s becoming more successful each day. That really keeps me going.”

Robertson is hoping to grow the business even more as time goes on, implementing family activities and having more varieties of products to choose from.

Above all, Robertson wants to do what is fulfilling to her.

“I know that this is what makes me happy,” Robertson said. “Happiness is more important than money to me. You do need money but happiness is key to everything in life.”

Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com

Comments / 0

Related
hudsonvalley360.com

Paint Your Own Pumpkin

COPAKE — Get ready for Halloween by painting your own pumpkin 1-2 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Roeliff Jansen Community Library, 90921 Route 22, Copake. This outdoor event is part of the Hillsdale Pumpkin Festival. Hillsdale’s Pumpkin Festival and “Gathering of Scarecrows” is going full steam (and pumpkin seed) ahead this year. Registration is required and space is limited. Contact Tia at youth@roejanlibrary.org to register.
HILLSDALE, NY
Augusta Free Press

Virginia pumpkin growers gearing up for a robust season

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Pumpkin season is here, and farmers are welcoming the public to their U-pick pumpkin patches. At Williams Orchard in Wythe County, Bobby Williams grows multiple varieties of pumpkins and gourds on 40 acres. He said they’ve had a decent growing season, with plenty of pumpkins ready for people to pick.
VIRGINIA STATE
Amarillo Globe-Times

Pretty gourd crop: Texas pumpkin growers near end to challenging season

Texas pumpkin growers faced myriad challenges to produce average yields, but demand for the fall cooking and decorative staple remains high, according to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts. Most of the state’s few thousand acres of pumpkins are grown in Floyd County around Floydada northeast of Lubbock. Pumpkins represent...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livermore, KY
Local
Kentucky Industry
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Calhoun, KY
City
Sacramento, KY
nwaonline.com

Growing for a giant gold: Local pumpkin grower looks to raise giants

GENTRY -- How many pies can you make from a 454-pound pumpkin? If the pumpkin variety were suitable for pie-making -- a lot. However, the giant pumpkin carefully nurtured and grown by Melissa Bond of Highfill is not for pie-making. It has another purpose in store: being weighed and entered in the Benton County Fair. Bond is hopeful she'll win a ribbon for the giant pumpkin she's lovingly named "Rosie," but she knows there's a possibility someone has grown one that is even bigger.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
Independent

Where to pick your pumpkins for carving, cooking and decorating this fall

Determining where to pick your pumpkin is arguably the most important decision you'll make during fall. Pumpkin spice lattes and apple pies won’t last a week, but a freshly picked pumpkin is a month, sometimes year-long commitment. Fortunately, we found some farms and orchards to help with this dilemma and...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Pumpkin#Carving#Mal S Pumpkin Patch#Murray State University
East Bay Times

A champion Napa pumpkin grower dishes on gourds, gardens and Mondavis

You might say Gary Miller has a passion for pumpkins. For about 30 years, this Napa farmer has been growing giant ones and winning competitions, including Half Moon Bay’s 2013 World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off with a 1,985-pounder. Raised on a farm in Ohio, he says he followed the famous advice...
NAPA, CA
The Free Press

Drought didn't stymie local pumpkin growers

Visitors to Autumn Acres Farm had no shortage of pumpkins, squash and gourds to choose from Saturday. Three months ago owner Cheryl Bleess was getting nervous about the fate of her crop. Her farm southwest of Janesville did not receive any rain in the three weeks after she planted thousands of seeds.
JANESVILLE, MN
13WMAZ

Keep your carved pumpkin alive longer with these tips

MACON, Ga. — We’re talking about pumpkins this week in the 13WMAZ Backyard Garden. Patches are popping up everywhere, but how can you prolong your pumpkin’s life?. While carving them is always fun – and a little messy – we know they can go from spooky to spoiled very quickly as they rot.
MACON, GA
sonomacountygazette.com

Healdsburg carves out of pandemic with return of annual Pumpkin Festival

It’s a full celebration of our favorite fall time squash in Healdsburg as the Healdsburg Farmers’ Market prepares for its 37th annual Pumpkin Festival. The festival combines carving skills, pumpkin decorating and racing abilities, and a costume contest to win market bucks and great prizes donated by local businesses. Multiple...
HEALDSBURG, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Daviess County grain demonstration plot results

The Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service and KCTCS Adult Farmer Education Program collaborate each year to conduct an expansive corn and soybean variety demonstration program. The following summarizes the locations and the three highest adjusted yields at each. Keep in mind, the yields discussed are only a reflection of a small harvested area within each field relative to the next harvested area planted in a different variety. These are the highest yields per plot area, not the entire farm average. Special thank you to the farm businesses who volunteer time and resources which make this information available. Complete results of the plots listed below are on my website at http://daviess.ca.uky.edu/ANR.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Family Fall Fest returns this weekend

The McLean County Public Library is looking to make an exciting conclusion to Fall Break this weekend. Its third Family Fall Fest will be back after a one-year hiatus from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 on Hill Street in Livermore. “Not having it (last year) was not fun,” said Aimee...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Halloween event debuts Oct. 30 at Myer Creek Park

One small Facebook post asking residents to decorate pumpkins led to the first Halloween event scheduled to take place at Myer Creek Park. With Halloween only a few weeks away, Jessica Blus, who works in customer service and graphic design at NIMCO, Inc. in Calhoun, and Jennifer Warner, NIMCO shipping clerk, want to help the community get into the positive spirits.
CALHOUN, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Museum News

The next ferry heading upstream on the Green was the Rough River ferry to the Ohio County Point. When a ferry is bought out by the state, because a bridge is built and the ferry ceases operating, it sometimes leaves a certain population stranded. Such was the case on Nov. 13, 1940, when the Livermore Bridge across the Green was opened to vehicular traffic. This left the Ohio County Point territory without transportation facilities. The Livermore Ferry had served both Green and Rough Rivers, by landing at the Point.
LIVERMORE, KY
restorationnewsmedia.com

Families enjoy pumpkin carving workshop

As a mother, Dee Dee Briscoe Oliver knew that carving pumpkins could be a messy endeavor. “I have de... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
RELATIONSHIPS
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River to hold Pumpkin Carving Contest, Halloween event

Do you love October and all things fall? Is Halloween your favorite holiday? Join the Fall River Public Library for a Pumpkin Carving Contest!. Carve your own pumpkin and compete for the best pumpkin designs. Prizes will be awarded for the best spooky creations. This Halloween-themed program is open to...
POLITICS
Ironton Tribune

Chefs vs. Surgeons pumpkin carving contest is Oct. 5

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Huntington Children’s Museum’s inaugural Chefs vs. Surgeons Pumpkin Carving Contest will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5 outside The Market. Contestants will have an hour to carve their masterpieces unless you decide to donate to extend their carving time. Up to 60 additional minutes...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
3K+
Followers
277
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy