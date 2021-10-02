No. 21 Baylor's undefeated season breaks at No. 21 Oklahoma State, 24-14
The undefeated season is broken for No. 21 Baylor (4-1) in a 24-14 loss against No. 19 Oklahoma State (5-0) in Stillwater. That game was far closer than it should’ve been. Baylor put up a fight toward the end of the game to improbably make it close. Trailing 14-0 and stalling on the first drive of the second half felt like the last straw for the Bears, but Dave Aranda and company found a way to make things interesting.sicem365.com
Comments / 0