Meagan Cooley didn’t have any intention of entering the floral business when growing up in Madisonville. “I don’t think I knew that floristry was a career path,” Cooley said. “I didn’t know anyone that was a florist. It wasn’t at the top of my mind. I didn’t even know (one) could be a florist. It just wasn’t on my radar.”

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO