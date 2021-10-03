CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sampson County, NC

Sampson road to close for maintenance

By From NCDOT
Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 7 days ago

NEWTON GROVE — A portion of a Sampson County road will be closed for about two weeks for maintenance.

The bridge on Church Road over Sevenmile Swamp, north of Seven Mile Church Road, will be closed to traffic beginning Oct. 4 at 9 a.m. The road is scheduled to reopen the evening of Oct. 22. During this time, the N.C. Department of Transportation will be doing bridge maintenance.

Drivers will be detoured onto Seven Mile Church, Houses Mill and Rosin Hill roads.

NCDOT suggests drivers take the detour into account when planning their commute, as it may take longer than normal, and use caution near the work zone.

Comments / 0

Related
Sampson Independent

Roseboro garners $54k for park revamp

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Parks and Recreation Authority has awarded three local park projects a total of $491,893 in grants from the bequest of Ms. Barbara McIntyre to the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF). Local park-project proposals from across the state were evaluated based on inclusion of child-focused facilities...
POLITICS
Sampson Independent

Sampson Independent

777
Followers
709
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

Sampson Independent

 https://www.clintonnc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy